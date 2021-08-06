Lights, camera, action: J&K’s maiden Film Policy attracts Bollywood with massive incentives

Srinagar: It is raining cash for Bollywood in Jammu and Kashmir!

Jammu and Kashmir government has announced massive incentives for filmmakers who intend to shoot movies in Kashmir.

Under the Jammu and Kashmir Film Policy 2021, filmmakers will be provided a subsidy of Rs. one Cr or 25% of Cost of Production (COP) for the first film shooting in the Union territory. The only criterion is that 50 percent of shooting should be held in J&K.

J&K LG launched the Jammu & Kashmir’s New Film Policy-2021 in a star-studded evening with renowned Actor Amir Khan & Film Maker Rajkumar Hirani, among others on Thursday, Aug 5, 2021 (Source: Twitter)

Similarly, the filmmakers will be provided a subsidy of Rs. 1.50 Cr or 25% of the COP. However, a minimum 50% of total shooting days should be held in J&K.

For the shooting of the second movie, filmmakers would be provided a subsidy of Rs 1.25 crore or 25% of COP. The only criterion is that 50 percent of shooting should be held in J&K. Likewise, those shooting 75 percent of their second film in J&K will be provided a subsidy of Rs. 1.75 Cr or 25% of COP.

Historic Day for J&K.

Launched the much-awaited Jammu & Kashmir’s New Film Policy-2021 in a star-studded evening with Renowned Actor Amir Khan & Film Maker Rajkumar Hirani, among others. pic.twitter.com/PdYhhTZzi1 — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) August 5, 2021

Filmmakers who would shoot the third movie in J&K will be provided subsidy up to Rs. 1.50 Cr or 25% of COP. However, 50 percent of total shooting days should be in J&K. Those shooting 75 percent of their second film in J&K will be provided a subsidy of Rs two Cr or 25% of COP whichever is lower.

“If J&K is prominently featured in a film with more than 75% shooting days in the UT, then the tourism sector gets a direct benefit. Such a film of each category (first. second, third, and subsequent film) shall be given an additional subsidy of Rs. 50 lakh which shall be decided by Jammu and Kashmir Film Development Corporation (JKFDC), on case to case basis,” the policy said.

Producing a film based on J&K with a view of special branding, a special grant of 50% of the Cost of Production or Rs. 5.00 crore shall be provided. JKFDC shall decide on such subsidies, on case to case basis.

The highlight of the subsidy is to promote local talent. “If the filmmaker is giving work opportunities to the local artists of J&K, then an additional subsidy shall be provided. This additional subsidy shall be a maximum of Rs. 50 lakh for a film with a cast of a minimum of 5 primary local artists of J&K (who are featuring the as prominent characters as per the story) or 50 percent of the actual payment of artists, whichever is less,” the policy said.

For a film with a cast of a minimum of five secondary artists of J&K (other than the main character), a minimum additional subsidy of Rs. 10 lakh or 50 percent of the actual payment of artists, whichever is less, shall be provided.

“This subsidy amount shall be provided to the filmmaker on the basis of the payment bills of the performing artists. The COP of a film and the number of shooting days, which are mentioned in the application, shall be decided on the basis of a detailed project report submitted with the application by the filmmaker,” the policy said.

Similarly, producers who will shoot TV serials will be given a subsidy up to Rs 50 lakh or 25% of COP. There should be a minimum of 90 days of shooting within the UT. For producers who will shoot serials for 180 days in J&K, will be provided subsidy up to Rs 1 Cr or 25% of the total COP.

“If the producer is giving work opportunity to the local artists of J&K, then an additional subsidy shall be provided. This additional subsidy shall be a maximum of Rs. 50 lakh for a film with a cast of minimum five primary local artists of J&K or 50 percent of the actual payment of artists,” the policy said.

Jammu and Kashmir government, according to the policy, is trying to make the best possible efforts towards the creation of a vibrant film ecosystem in the UT.

“It aims to create nationally competitive infrastructure. It strives to provide administrative assistance to ease filmmaking by setting up Single Window Cell to grant permission for shooting preferably within 2 to 4 weeks,” the policy said

Kashmir, which was once a favorite destination for filmmakers. became a no-go zone for Bollywood after the onset of militancy in 1990. Though some films were shot in Kashmir in the mid-1990s amid tight security, Bollywood could not reconnect itself fully with Kashmir.

A few years ago, Bollywood again started rediscovering Kashmir but it stopped again after the civil unrest. More than five Bollywood films including Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Rockstar, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jab Tak Hain Jaan, Saif Ali Khan-starrer Phantom, Tiger Shroff-starrer Heropanthi, and Vishal Bhardwaj’s Haider were shot in Kashmir before the unrest.

Tourism planners feel cheap rates, breathtaking beauty, and hassle-free permits are the biggest attractions for the filmmakers to shoot in the Kashmir valley.