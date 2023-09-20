SRINAGAR: Around 40 goats and sheep died due to a lightning strike in the highlands of Doligam/Hinjhal top of Banihal area in Ramban district last night, officials said on Wednesday.

Quoting an official, GNS reported that a police team and officials from the concerned department rushed to the far-flung village after information was received.



So far there are details that 40 goats and sheep have perished but the owner of livestock, who belongs to Anantnag district, claims number to be 80. “Teams of police and concerned department have reached the spot and detailed report is being prepared.”

(With inputs from GNS)