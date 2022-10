Rajouri, Oct 20: At least 50 animals were perished after lightening struck a seasonal house in Thanamandi area of Rajouri district.

The incident took place in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Police said that lightening struck a dhok (seasonal house) in Bari Behak area of Thanamandi in which around fifty cattle got perished.

A local man identified as Mohammad Junaid also got injured in the incident—(KNO)