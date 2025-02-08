Expanding electricity access in rural India has improved living standards by supporting education, healthcare and livelihoods. In the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, this effort becomes even more essential due to difficult terrain, harsh weather conditions and their location along strategic borders. Rural electrification in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has seen considerable progress over the past few years, with various government initiatives extending electricity to previously unserved areas. Under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana, Jammu & Kashmir has added 129 villages to the power grid, while Ladakh continues to expand its network with the completion of key projects. Launched in 2015 to strengthen rural power infrastructure, DDUGJY focuses on feeder separation (distinguishing agricultural and residential supply) and improving grid reliability. The Saubhagya Scheme has further strengthened this effort by bringing electricity to over 3.77 lakh households in Jammu & Kashmir, ensuring that even remote villages now have access to power. The Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme has provided financial assistance to improve infrastructure, with Rs. 77.10 crores allocated to Jammu & Kashmir. This funding is expected to help extend electrification to additional households and improve the reliability of the power supply. In Ladakh, under the Vibrant Villages Programme, Rs. 20.18 crores have been sanctioned to enhance the region’s power infrastructure. The central government has also allocated Rs. 178.43 crores for Ladakh to improve distribution networks in border areas, while Jammu & Kashmir continues to receive funding for expanding energy access in difficult terrains. While these efforts have brought electricity to many households, some villages remain without power, and those that have been electrified still face problems. Complaints of erratic supply, frequent outages, and low voltage are common. Many villages experience power shortages, especially in winter when demand rises. The mountainous terrain and extreme weather conditions in both regions add to the challenge, making infrastructure maintenance difficult. Ladakh, in particular, faces unique difficulties due to its cold climate and geographical isolation, which make it harder to maintain a consistent power supply. To address these issues, a combination of grid expansion and alternative energy solutions is necessary. Renewable sources like solar and wind could provide more stable electricity, especially in areas where grid connectivity is unreliable. Small-scale microgrids could also help, reducing dependence on long transmission lines that are prone to damage. Strengthening existing infrastructure by upgrading transformers and power lines would reduce voltage fluctuations and improve supply consistency. The expansion of rural electrification in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has brought many benefits, improving household living conditions and opening up opportunities for education, healthcare and economic activities. However, full electrification is still a work in progress, and simply connecting villages to the grid is not enough if power supply remains unreliable. Unfortunately, even towns and cities of the region face issues like erratic power supply, fluctuations and low voltage. The problem becomes worse during the winter months in the Kashmir valley. Continued investment, better infrastructure planning and innovative energy solutions will be necessary to ensure that electricity access is both widespread and dependable.