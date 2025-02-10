Srinagar, Feb 10: The weather in Kashmir remains cloudy as weak western disturbances approach the region, bringing chances of light snowfall in the higher reaches of North Kashmir’s Kupwara and Baramulla districts, as well as parts of Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

No significant weather activity is expected in the plains, except for isolated light rainfall in North Kashmir. Conditions are likely to remain stable until the evening of February 14.

A fresh western disturbance may impact the region between February 15-16, primarily affecting higher elevations, though no major weather changes are expected until February 18.

Persistent cloud cover has led to a rise in temperatures, with both minimum and maximum temperatures expected to increase gradually in the coming days.