Light Snow and Rain Likely in Kashmir Tonight; Colder Days Ahead from December 4

Srinagar, Nov 29: Kashmir is set to experience a touch of winter charm as a weak Western Disturbance will bring a spell of light snowfall in higher reaches from tonight.

This weather activity is expected to stay till tomorrow afternoon, with the possibility of brief rain spells in a few plains, particularly in parts of north Kashmir.

Another weak Western Disturbance is on cards for December 02 and 03, with a forecast of similar conditions with snowfall in the mountains and scattered showers in lower elevations.

As these systems clear out, the region will witness predominantly dry weather from December 04 to December 07. However, this calm spell will bring a sharp dip in night temperatures, ushering in colder mornings and frosty nights. Weather experts have advised residents to brace for chilly conditions in December. (NVI)