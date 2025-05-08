Light Rain, Thundershowers Likely in J&K Till May 11: MeT

Srinagar, May 8: The Meteorological Centre Srinagar has forecast light to moderate rain, thundershowers, and gusty winds across Jammu and Kashmir from May 8 to 11, with partly to generally cloudy skies expected during this period.

On May 12, the MeT predicts brief and isolated rain or thundershowers, followed by mostly dry weather from May 13 to 17. A significant rise in daytime temperatures is expected from May 13 onwards, particularly in the Jammu Division.

Residents and tourists have been urged to remain cautious and adhere to local administration and traffic advisories. The weather department has also advised against boating and Shikara rides in Dal Lake, Wular Lake, and other water bodies during gusty winds or unstable weather. Vulnerable areas may also face the risk of landslides or mudslides due to heavy showers.