Srinagar, Feb 11: The Meteorological Centre in Srinagar has predicted a mix of cloudy and dry weather across Jammu and Kashmir over the coming week.

As per the forecast, February 11 will see generally cloudy skies with a chance of brief light rain or snow at scattered locations, primarily in North and Central Kashmir.

A dry spell is expected from February 12 to 14, followed by generally cloudy conditions with light rain or snow at isolated places on February 15 and 16.

Weather conditions are likely to remain dry on February 17, with another phase of cloudy skies and light rain or snow at isolated spots from February 18 to 19.

Tourists, travelers, and transporters are advised to adhere to guidelines issued by the administration and traffic authorities.