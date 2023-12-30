New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the public not to visit Ayodhya on January 22 for inauguration of the Ram Temple. “As bhakts, we would not like to cause any problems to Lord Ram. You all can come starting January 23 till eternity… Ram Mandir is now there forever and ever,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also asked every Indian to light a diya in their house on January 22.

PM Modi made the remarks while addressing a public meeting after inaugurating a renovated railway station and an airport in the city. He said the strength of “vikas” (development) and “virasat” (heritage) will take the country forward.

The much-awaited inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is expected to be a grand affair on January 22 and devotees from across the country have already begun visiting the site to witness the construction of the temple complex.

The site is dotted with mounds of Makrana Marble brought from Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district and stone from other places that are being used in the construction of the grand temple.

Nearly 8,000 dignitaries have been invited to attend the consecration ceremony on January 22 and 15% of the people working at the site will also get invites.

