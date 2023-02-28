Jammu, February 28: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha today interacted with citizens, who had filed their complaints on JKIGRAMS, during the “LG’s Mulaqaat- Live Public Grievance Hearing” at the Civil Secretariat.

During the public hearing, several cases were disposed of on the spot for which the applicants expressed their gratitude to the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor directed the officials to safeguard the interests of the common citizens and ensure that the grievances are attended promptly.

“JKIGRAMS complaint mechanism is serving a range of objectives including feedback on the quality of services and strengthening transparency, integrity and accountability in the system to respond to people’s needs,” observed the Lt Governor.

On one grievance filed by Sh Sanjay Sharma from Akhnoor regarding non-functioning of tube well in his area, the Deputy Commissioner Jammu informed the chair that it would be replaced with a new one within 3 days.

In another grievance, an applicant had urged the authorities for providing road connectivity to an ancient temple in village Bagoona, Vijaypur. The Lt Governor directed the Deputy Commissioner, Samba for necessary action.

On the grievance regarding release of due subsidy under the PMEGP Scheme, the Chairman, J&K bank apprised the chair that the issue will be resolved within 15 days. The Lt Governor asked the concerned officers to process the subsidy cases on priority to clear any backlog.

On the issue of water supply in Jaganu, Udhampur, the Deputy Commissioner informed the chair that the matter will be resolved soon as the works have already been taken up under relevant scheme. The Lt Governor also directed the Deputy Commissioner to make advance arrangements so that people do not face any issue of water supply in ensuing summer season.

In a complaint filed by an applicant from Poonch regarding delay in financial assistance under Marriage Assistance Scheme, the Lt Governor directed Deputy Commissioner, Poonch to conduct an enquiry into the matter and submit a detailed report within 15 days.

In another grievance filed by Sh Mir Irsheed Hussain regarding encroachment within the premises of Govt. Middle School Hajipora in Anantnag, directions were issued to District administration to remove encroachments from the School land and restore it as per the revenue records.

Waseem Ashraf from Kupwara expressed his gratitude towards the LG led Administration for prompt resolution of the issue through JKIGRAMS regarding provision of pipes for water supply.

Narinder Kour, Additional Secretary, Public Grievances cell, J&K conducted the proceedings of the LG’s Mulaqaat.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, Administrative Secretaries; Divisional Commissioners; Deputy Commissioners; SSPs; HoDs and other senior officers, in person and virtually, were present during the interaction.