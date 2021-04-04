LG visits SKIMS to enquire health condition of ailing Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday morning visited SK Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) here to enquire the health condition of ailing National Conference (NC) president Dr. Farooq Abdullah.

Sinha met Farooq Abdullah’s son and former chief minister Omar Abdullah at the hospital where he instructed doctors to provide best treatment to the ailing leader.

“In Srinagar, I met Omar Abdullah at SKIMS Hospital, Soura. Enquired about Farooq Sahab’s health and instructed the doctors to provide best treatment.I pray for his long and healthy life,” Office of LG J&K tweeted.

Sinha also offered to shift the incumbent Member of Parliament to another hospital for better monitoring and care.

“I have also offered to shift Farooq Sahab, who is admitted at SKIMS, to another facility or hospital for better monitoring and care,” Office of LG J&K said in a tweet.

Pertinently, senior Abdullah who was tested positive for covid-19 on March 30 was shifted to SKIMS here for specialized treatment on Saturday—(KNO)