LG visits J&K Police Commando Training Centre in Jammu

Jammu:: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday visited the Commando Training Centre (CTC) of Jammu Kashmir Police in Sunjwan area of Jammu to review training programmes on various specialised modules and other activities.

The LG was briefed on the operational preparedness, specialised counter-terror and tactical training to the trainees.

The statement reads that he also interacted with the J&K Police personnel undergoing training at CTC.

“SSP Training and Special Operations gave a detailed presentation on various components of training and proposed upgradation and infrastructure expansion of the centre,” it reads.

He was accompanied by DGP Nalin Prabhat, Special DGP S J M Gillani, Principal Secretary Home Chandraker Bharti, ADGP Headquarters M K Sinha, ADGP Headquarters and Director SSG, IGP Jammu, Divisional Commissioner Jammu and other senior officials.