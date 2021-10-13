LG visits family of teacher killed in Srinagar school

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday visited the family of the slain teacher Deepak Chand in Jammu.

Chand along with the female principal of the school he taught in Srinagar was shot dead inside the institute on October 7.





The Lt Governor expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family for the irreparable loss they have suffered. He assured the family members of all support from the UT government.

The Lt Governor said that the administration fully stands with the bereaved family in this hour of tragedy and grief.