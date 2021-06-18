LG unveils videos on Yoga protocol in Kashmiri, Dogri; Calls for adopting Yoga as ‘integral part of lifestyle’

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha Friday unveiled the Yoga videos in Dogri and Kashmiri languages based on Common Yoga Protocol issued by Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, in a virtual function held here at Raj Bhavan. The videos will be telecast on TV Channels and Social media platforms.

While speaking on the occasion the Lt Governor emphasised that practicing Yoga keeps us healthy and happy and this has become more evident to all of us in the last one and half years.

“Due to the noble initiative of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) had taken a historic decision in 2014 to declare the 21st of June as the International Day of Yoga (IDY). There is worldwide acceptance of Yoga now and it is a matter of pride for our country, as Yoga is an Integral part of our cultural heritage,” he added.

He stressed that every citizen should do Yoga everyday to lead a healthy, stress free life and boost immunity. He called upon everyone to adopt Yoga as integral part of lifestyle for improving health and spiritual & emotional wellness particularly during the COVID-19 times and continue to practice Yoga beyond IDY-2021 as well.

“Yoga is the traditional science of mindfulness, consciousness and awareness. Health, wellness and global peace cannot be imagined without an aware and empathetic mind as enshrined in the Yogic principles of Yama, Niyama, Asana, Pranayama, Pratyahara, Dharana, Dhyana and Samadhi- Asthanga Yoga”, observed the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor urged everyone to follow the guidelines given by Health department and spread the message of “Be with Yoga, Be at Home”. He further appealed to avail benefits of Yoga videos being telecast on TV channels and social/digital media links of – Directorate of ISM (AYUSH) under the aegis Health & Medical Education Department.

Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department while delivering the welcome address said that Yoga plays an important role in prevention of diseases, promotion of health and holistic wellbeing of a person.

It was informed that, Health & Medical Education Department, J&K (Directorate of ISM, J&K) is celebrating Yoga Week w.e.f 14th June 2021 by organizing online sessions on common yoga protocol and educative programs on Yoga which are being telecast on various TV channels and are also available on various social/digital media platforms viz. Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram etc. Yoga Week is being celebrated in collaboration with School Education, Higher Education, Youth Services & Sports and Skill Development Departments which are organizing Online Competitions at District levels and winners will be awarded with prizes.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor; Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Dr. Mohan Singh, Director, Indian Systems of Medicine, (AYUSH), J&K and other officers were present on the occasion.