LG terminates two govt employees for terror links

Srinagar, Nov 29: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has terminated two government employees from the service for terror links.

LG invoked 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution of India to sack Abul Rehman Naika and Zahir Abbas after a painstaking investigation by law enforcement and intelligence agencies established their terror links.

Sources said Abdul Rehman Naika of Devsar, Kulgam was appointed as a Medical Assistant in 1992. His links with Hizbul Mujahideen were unearthed when police officials started investigating the killing of a political activist Ghulam Hassan Lone of Devsar.

Ghulam Hassan Lone was a staunch nationalist and all his 3 sons are serving in security forces. He was killed by terrorists in August 2021. The investigation revealed that Ab. Rehman Naika was one of the plotters of the killing of Ghulam Lone to create terror and a situation of insecurity among the patriotic people, sources said.

“Investigation further revealed that Ab. Rehman Naika played a pivotal role in nourishing, strengthening and proliferating conducive ecosystem for secessionism and terrorism, not only in his local area of Kulgam but also in the neighboring district of Shopian and Anantnag,” sources in law enforcement agencies said.

After Ghulam Hassan Lone’s killing, the police investigation tracked the footprints of OGWs who were providing logistical support to terrorists. Ab. Rehman Naika and associates were finally nabbed with hand grenades and AK 47 ammunition.

During the interrogation Ab. Rehman Naika confessed he had received direction from his handlers in Pakistan to carry out a terrorist attack in Kulgam by lobbing grenades at security forces and political persons. He also admitted that as an overground worker, his job was to conduct reconnaissance of targets. In the killing of Ghulam Hassan Lone, Ab. Rehman Naika and his associates had kept a watch on his movements and on the day of killing he mounted the surveillance of the area so that terrorists get a safe passage without getting identified or intercepted. Sources said during further investigation, we unearthed his role and acts for Hizbul Mujahideen and how he facilitated attacks on police personnel, sources said.

“He has been a rabid OGW and hardcore terror associate for various outfits, in particular Hizbul Mujahideen. He had a free run for a very long time. He undermined and sabotaged the very system from which he derived his livelihood. Moreover, he used his privilege as a government employee to target people, police, and political leaders. It is so unfortunate that money of Indian taxpayers was used to pay salary to the terrorist like Ab Rehman Naika,” sources said

In a recent security review meeting, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had vowed to wipe out terrorists, their supporters, and those aiding and abetting them inside the system.

Zahir Abbas, a teacher in the School Education Department is the second employee whose services have been terminated by LG Manoj Sinha.

Hailing from Badhat Saroor, Kishtwar Zahir, a graduate of Aligarh Muslim University, was appointed as a teacher in 2012 and posted at Government High School, Bugrana. Zahir was arrested in September 2020 for harboring three active terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen (Mohd Amin, Reyaz Ahmad, and Mudasir Ahmad)in Kishtwar. He is currently lodged in Central Jail, Kot Bhalwal.

“During the investigation of terror activities in Kishtwar, the role of Zahir as hardcore OGW came to light. As a teacher, he was expected to serve the nation but he betrayed his country, aligned with Pakistani terrorists, and provided arms, ammunition, and logistical support to terror outfits, in particular Hizbul Mujahideen. He turned against the same country which provided him and his family livelihood and a life of dignity. After his arrest, Zahir gave the inputs on hideouts where arms and ammunitions were stored and also identified two other OGWs namely Gulzar Ahmad and Mohd Hanief,” sources said

A top security official said Zahir Abbas was also providing critical information about security forces movements to his handlers in Pakistan.

“He was also helping terrorists on the ground with food, shelter arms and also enabling them to evade capture and plan attacks. Careful analysis of the tactics used and the targets chosen by Zahir Abbas provide valuable insight into the modus operandi of terror groups. His presence in a school, where he had the potential to influence, indoctrinate and radicalize students, fundamentally contradicts the principles of education and poses a direct threat to the stability and security of the nation. Even today discreetly obtained intelligence input suggests that Zahir Abbas continues to indulge in radical activities in Jail,” sources said