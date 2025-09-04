LG takes stock of situation; people evacuated from 67 villages

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 3: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has spoken to senior officials and taken stock of the situation in the wake of excessive rainfall across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. He was briefed on rescue and relief measures by the Army, Air Force, CAPFs, district administrations, NDRF, and SDRF teams on the ground to ensure the well-being of those affected by heavy rain and flood.

He was briefed that people affected by the flood in Akhnoor were evacuated to safety by the BSF, NDRF & Police. People from around 67 villages in Anantnag, Budgam, and Pulwama were moved to safer locations, and nomadic families in Pulwama and Shopian were provided shelters by the district administrations.

In Srinagar city, around 9 relief shelters are ready for an emergency. The Lieutenant Governor asked the senior officials to take all necessary preventive measures against water-borne diseases. He asked the senior officials to ensure rations, blankets, medicines, LPGs, and pure drinking water to the affected families and the speedy restoration of power infrastructure. He urged the people to take all possible precautions and safety measures. The Lieutenant Governor also assured that no effort is being spared by the Centre to ensure timely assistance to those in need.

He has also expressed his condolences to those affected by the tragedy in Kangri, Sunderbani in Rajouri district, and wished for the well-being of all those impacted by the incessant rain.