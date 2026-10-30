LG Sinha’s message on the eve of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas



SRINAGAR: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha paid tributes to Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, on the eve of his birth anniversary.

In a message, the Lieutenant Governor said, “On the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, which commemorates the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, I extend my warm greetings to the people of Jammu Kashmir.

I hope the National Unity Day celebration will further strengthen the spirit of oneness and peace in the Union Territory.

Sardar Patel remains a timeless symbol of selfless service, patriotism, and unyielding integrity. As the Architect of National Unity, his vision forged a strong and united India. This Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, let us honor his legacy by pledging to strengthen peace, harmony, and national solidarity.

On this sacred occasion, I appeal to all sections of society, especially our youth to uphold the spirit of unity and work together to build a stronger, self-reliant Jammu Kashmir.”