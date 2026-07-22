LG Sinha Visits VMS, Assures Strong Support for Para Sports and Empowerment of Divyangjan

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday visited the Voluntary Medicare Society (VMS) in Srinagar and interacted with para athletes, children with special needs, and officials of the organisation, reaffirming the Jammu and Kashmir Administration’s commitment to strengthening rehabilitation, healthcare, education, livelihood opportunities, and sports infrastructure for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs).

During his visit, the Lieutenant Governor held detailed discussions with office bearers of the Voluntary Medicare Society and para athletes on measures aimed at the holistic empowerment, rehabilitation, and promotion of adaptive sports for Divyangjan across Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The VMS leadership, led by its Founder and President Dr. Mir Mohammad Maqbool and Vice President Prof. Masooda Yasin, urged the Lieutenant Governor to establish a comprehensive ecosystem for adaptive sports in the Union Territory. They highlighted the need for advanced robotic physiotherapy appliances, enhanced healthcare and skill development facilities, formation of a Jammu and Kashmir Para Sports Association to identify and promote talent from the district level to international competitions, and construction of an Indoor Para Sports Hall to provide an accessible, all-weather training and rehabilitation facility.

The discussions also focused on ensuring specialised sports wheelchairs, modern training equipment, coaching camps, exposure programmes, and travel assistance to enable para athletes to compete effectively at national and international platforms.

Addressing the gathering, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India remains firmly committed to empowering Divyangjan by ensuring equal opportunities and inclusive development.

He noted that para athletes from Jammu and Kashmir have brought laurels to the Union Territory through their outstanding performances at national and international events and assured that the administration will continue to strengthen world-class infrastructure and provide every possible support to nurture the potential of specially-abled youth.

The Lieutenant Governor also lauded the remarkable contribution of the Voluntary Medicare Society, which has been serving Persons with Disabilities across Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh for more than five decades through healthcare, education, rehabilitation, livelihood generation, and community inclusion.

During the visit, he toured the rehabilitation units, hospital wards, and other facilities of the institution and interacted warmly with children with special needs.

Praising the organisation’s commitment, the Lieutenant Governor said meaningful social transformation is driven by dedicated individuals such as Dr. Mir Mohammad Maqbool and the volunteers associated with the Society. He added that he feels personally connected with the organisation and appreciated the selfless efforts of its entire team in transforming countless lives.

Among those present on the occasion were Dr. Mir Mohammad Maqbool, President and Founder of the Voluntary Medicare Society; Prof. Masooda Yasin, Vice President; Dr. Farooq Ahmad Kaloo, Secretary; Er. Majid Ahmad Bala, Executive Board Member; staff members, coaches, trainers, and other office bearers of the Society.

Senior officials accompanying the Lieutenant Governor included SSP Srinagar Dr. GV Sundeep Chakravarthy, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Akshay Labroo, and other senior civil and police officers.