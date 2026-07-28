LG Sinha Visits SKIMS to Meet Injured Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday visited the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura, to meet the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims injured in the tragic road accident at Ganiwan in Gund area of Ganderbal district and reviewed the medical treatment being provided to them.

During his visit, the Lieutenant Governor personally interacted with the injured pilgrims admitted to SKIMS and inquired about their health condition. He also held detailed discussions with doctors and hospital authorities to assess the progress of treatment and the overall medical response following the accident.

The Lieutenant Governor directed the health department and hospital administration to ensure the best possible medical care, timely treatment, and every necessary assistance to all the injured pilgrims. He stressed that no effort should be spared in providing quality healthcare and comprehensive support to the devotees.

SKIMS Director Dr. Muhammad Ashraf Ganie briefed the Lieutenant Governor about the condition of the injured pilgrims and informed him that teams of specialist doctors are closely monitoring the patients while providing advanced medical treatment.

The visit was attended by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg, Inspector General of Police Kashmir V.K. Birdi, Deputy Inspector General of Police North Kashmir Range Rajiv Pande, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Akshay Labroo, besides other senior civil and police officers.

Earlier in the day, immediately after learning about the accident, the Lieutenant Governor had spoken with the Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal and senior health officials to monitor the situation and directed them to ensure prompt rescue, evacuation, and treatment of the injured pilgrims.

The accident occurred when an Amarnath Yatra bus (Registration No. AR11D-5655) reportedly lost control near Hariganiwan in Gund and plunged into a gorge, leaving 39 pilgrims injured.

The injured devotees were initially shifted to Sub-District Hospital Kangan for emergency treatment before being referred to SKIMS Soura for specialized medical care.

Officials said all the injured pilgrims are under continuous medical observation, while police have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.