LG Sinha Visits J&K’s First Chrysanthemum Theme Garden

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha on Saturday visited the newly developed Chrysanthemum Theme Garden at the Botanical Garden in Srinagar.

Spread over 100 kanals, the garden is Jammu and Kashmir’s first dedicated Chrysanthemum Theme Garden, developed by the Department of Floriculture, Gardens & Parks. It has emerged as a major autumnal floral attraction for both locals and tourists.

The Lieutenant Governor was accompanied by Dr. Mandeep K. Bhandari, Principal Secretary to the LG; Shri Zubair Ahmad, Commissioner/Secretary, Department of Floriculture, Parks and Gardens; Shri Akshay Labroo, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar; and other senior officials.