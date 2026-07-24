LG Sinha Visits Family of Martyred Head Constable in Beerwah; Pays Tribute to Supreme Sacrifice

Beerwah: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday visited Lalpora in Beerwah area of Budgam district to meet the family members of martyred Jammu and Kashmir Police Head Constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi, paying heartfelt tributes to the slain policeman and assuring the bereaved family of the nation’s unwavering support.

In a post shared on social media, the Lieutenant Governor said he met the family to express solidarity and honour the supreme sacrifice made by the brave police officer in the line of duty.

“Visited Lalpora, Beerwah, Budgam to meet the family members of Martyr Head Constable of J&K Police, Ashiq Hussain Qureshi. His courage and sacrifice will forever inspire us. The nation salutes his devotion to duty and stands firmly with his family,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Highlighting the government’s resolve against terrorism, LG Sinha said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Indian Army and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) are continuing their coordinated efforts to dismantle the terror ecosystem in the Union Territory.

He further stated that the supreme sacrifice of martyr Ashiq Hussain Qureshi and his legacy of selfless service, patriotism and love for the motherland would continue to inspire future generations and strengthen the collective resolve to build a peaceful, prosperous and developed Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lieutenant Governor reiterated that the nation will always remain indebted to the bravehearts who lay down their lives in the service of the country and that the government remains committed to the welfare and support of the families of martyrs.