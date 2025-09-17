LG Sinha Virtually Inaugurates Bailey Bridge on Ramban-Gool Road

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday virtually inaugurated a Bailey Bridge on the Ramban-Gool road, terming it a lifeline for nearly 1.5 lakh people residing in Ramban, Sangaldan, and Gool areas.

LG Sinha in a post on X,wrote, the bridge will improve connectivity, ease of living, and provide relief to people who had suffered due to recent natural calamities that caused infrastructure damage, economic hardships, and disruption of the vital route.

He praised the Army engineers for their dedicated efforts in constructing the bridge under tough conditions. “This Bailey Bridge is a testament to the expertise, commitment, and service of the Indian Army. The vital connectivity has given new hope to the entire region,” LG said, as per Kashmir News Corner.