LG Sinha Virtually Attends ‘Pratham Puja’ at Amarnath Shrine

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha virtually attended the ‘Pratham Puja’ of Amarnath at Raj Bhawan in Srinagar, marking the start of the annual Amarnath Yatra.

Through video conferencing, he expressed his dedication and support for the sacred journey, emphasising the importance of faith and unity.

LG Manoj Sinha said, “From June 29th, devotees across the country can get the darshan of ‘Baba Amarnath’…all the necessary facilities have made been done for the devotees coming. Security arrangements have also been made…”

While Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Jammu Anand Jain on Friday said that he will ensure a smooth, secure, and successful pilgrimage for the devotees, adding that the police are reviewing the arrangements made for the Amarnath Yatra.

“We are reviewing the arrangements made for the Amarnath Yatra. We will ensure the implementation of the cut-off timings so that the flow of that yatra to and from Jammu and Kashmir is smooth. More police and traffic police will be deployed on the roads that are under construction,” Jammu ADGP told.

Earlier on June 20, Anand Jain conducted a briefing session with police officers to ensure a secure, smooth, and successful pilgrimage for the devotees at the Conference Hall of ZPHQ Jammu. The briefing included measures to provide medical aid and other necessary facilities to the pilgrims.

The ADGP emphasised collaboration with health departments to set up medical camps and ensure the availability of emergency medical services. In the meeting, strategies were laid out to fortify the security apparatus along the Yatra route, with special emphasis on vulnerable points.

As per the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has undertaken significant initiatives to make the Amarnath Yatra safe and comfortable for the devotees. Last year, more than 4.5 lakh devotees took the holy darshan.

Shri Amarnath Yatra is an annual significant pilgrimage for Hindus which shall commence on June 29 and conclude on August 19 this year.

Amarnath Yatra involves a challenging trek to the Amarnath cave shrine in Jammu and Kashmir. The yatra attracts hundreds of thousands of devotees each year, making security a critical concern.

The annual yatra, which lasts for about 45 days, is a major concern of the government amid recent terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

The administration is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the safety and well-being of the pilgrims, amidst heightened security concerns and the challenging terrain of the route. (ANI)