LG Sinha Urges Youth to Carry Forward Spiritual Heritage, Build Self-Reliant J&K

Srinagar :Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday called on the younger generation to draw inspiration from India’s spiritual and cultural icons and contribute to building a self-reliant Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking at the Lal Ded Literature Awards and the release function of Dr. Vaidehi Taman’s new book “Lal Ded: The Mother of Kashmir”, the LG urged awardees to share the timeless wisdom of Lal Ded, Kabir, Nund Rishi, Guru Nanak, and Tulsidas with youth.

“Our ancestors built India by balancing science with deep spiritual values,” Sinha said. “Progress requires both the scientist and the spiritualist.”

Highlighting India’s identity, the LG said the country’s greatest strength lies in its rich spiritual, scientific and cultural heritage that has been passed down through centuries “like a torch.” He appealed to young people not to let that flame die.

“Now is the time to use our rich heritage to inspire millions of new minds. Now is the time to innovate and give the youth of Jammu Kashmir a clear purpose for building a self-reliant UT,” he said.

Sinha described nation-building as a shared duty for every citizen and said youth are the builders of the future.

“Do not settle for ordinary achievements. Dream big, work hard, and strive for excellence,” he told the gathering. “Our nation’s journey succeeds through patience, hard work, and collective effort.”

The event celebrated literary contributions and aimed to connect classical Indian thought with contemporary aspirations of J&K’s youth.