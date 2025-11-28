LG Sinha Urges Poets to Counter Radicalisation

Jammu: Calling upon writers to shoulder a greater national responsibility, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said poets must help strengthen unity and counter secessionist attempts aimed at dividing and radicalising the youth in the Kashmir

He was speaking at the ‘Kavi Sammelan’ organised by Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, at General Zorawar Singh Auditorium, University of Jammu.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor highlighted the role of literature in nation-building. He urged the poets to create stronger national identity and social cohesion through their expression.

“We should also focus on promoting regional literature to fully capitalize on its potential for social harmony and national strength,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He emphasised that, for a self-reliant and developed India, both art and artificial intelligence, Science and Sanskar are crucial.

He said literature, music, and poetry strengthen democratic values and provide society much needed cultural and spiritual nourishment.

“Poetry serves not just as a foundation of social consciousness, but also as a pinnacle of society’s resolve. Poetry acts as a bridge between dreams and its actualization. Poetry is also a catalyst for individual growth and inspires social transformation,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor spoke on the key initiatives taken by the UT administration, under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, to revive the ancient literary tradition and cultural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The last five years have been decisive for the Union Territory of J&K. We have diligently strived to provide a safe and culturally-rich environment for the new generation,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The enthralling poem recital by eminent poet Dr Kumar Vishwas remained the main highlights of the literary evening.

The program also featured captivating poetry from the renowned poets: Shri Sudeep Bhola, Shri Ramesh Muskan, Ms. Padmini Sharma, and Shri Kushal Kushlendra.

Shri Tarun Bajaj, Executive Director, Northern Region Transmission System-II, Power Grid; Prof. Umesh Rai, Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu; Shri SK Chowan, Chief General Manager (Projects), Power Grid; Shri Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Dr Devansh Yadav, Municipal Commissioner Jammu, senior officials, prominent citizens, literary personalities and youth in large number were present.