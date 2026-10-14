LG Sinha Urges Doctors To Bridge Urban-Rural Healthcare Gap

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday highlighted the vital role of physicians in delivering holistic, evidence-based and compassionate healthcare.

In a message to the conference on “Advancing Internal Medicine: From Evidence to Excellence in Clinical Practice” at GMC Srinagar, the LG said physicians play a crucial role in the healthcare system.

The LG urged the medical fraternity to bridge urban-rural healthcare gaps, strengthen indigenous research, promote preventive care, use technology responsibly, support doctors’ wellbeing and keep human compassion at the heart of healthcare.