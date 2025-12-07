LG Sinha Thanks Rajnath , PM Modi for Strengthening J&K’s Border Infrastructure

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday expressed gratitude to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inaugurating a series of key infrastructure projects aimed at bolstering connectivity and security in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a post on X, wrote, “Grateful to Hon’ble Raksha Mantri Sh. Rajnath Singh Ji for inaugurating Border Roads Organisation’s 22 vital infra projects for J&K today. My heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble PM Sh. Narendra Modi ji for significantly strengthening border infra and ensuring socio-economic upliftment.”

The LG said the newly inaugurated projects, executed in some of the most challenging terrains under BRO’s BEACON and SAMPARK projects, will play a crucial role in enhancing operational readiness along the borders.

“These national security infrastructure projects in the most complex terrains will boost military mobility by ensuring year-round access to remote areas, enhance our brave forces’ readiness for quick response and make a notable contribution to local development,” the post added. (KNC)