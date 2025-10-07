LG Sinha Thanks PM Modi as Rs 171 Cr PM-KISAN Aid Reaches Farmers

SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shivraj Chouhan for releasing the 21st installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme for farmers.

In a post on X, the Office of JK LG, wrote, “I am extremely grateful to Hon’ble PM Shri @Narendramodi Ji and Hon’ble Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shri @ChouhanShivraj Ji for advance release of 21st instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme for the farmers of JK UT.”

“Approx. Rs.171 Cr will be directly transferred into the bank accounts of around 8.55 Lakh eligible farmers of JK today. This much-needed financial assistance will help our farmers to sustain their livelihoods, speed up recovery to resume agricultural activities. Our farmers are the backbone of the economy and providing strong foundation for growth in other sectors,” the post reads.

“The GOI is committed to provide all possible assistance to mitigate the effects of worst floods in several decades and ensuring stability in the lives of the affected population.”