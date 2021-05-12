Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
LG Sinha thanks PM, HM for helping J&K in combating pandemic

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha thanked PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for helping J&K in combating the pandemic.

“I am deeply grateful to PM Narendra Modi for his help to J&K UT in combating the pandemic. Thanks to his intervention, countless lives have been saved with adequate supplies of oxygen, medicines, vaccines and the lifting of 9 oxygen plants from Munich,”tweets Office of LG J&K.

“The smooth coordination with the union government has been a big relief in this hour of crisis. For helping the Union Territory deal with this calamity effectively, I am also thankful to Home Minister Amit Shah.”

