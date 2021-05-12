LG Sinha thanks PM, HM for helping J&K in combating pandemic

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha thanked PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for helping J&K in combating the pandemic.

“I am deeply grateful to PM Narendra Modi for his help to J&K UT in combating the pandemic. Thanks to his intervention, countless lives have been saved with adequate supplies of oxygen, medicines, vaccines and the lifting of 9 oxygen plants from Munich,”tweets Office of LG J&K.

“The smooth coordination with the union government has been a big relief in this hour of crisis. For helping the Union Territory deal with this calamity effectively, I am also thankful to Home Minister Amit Shah.”