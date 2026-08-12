LG Sinha Summons J&K Assembly

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has summoned the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly to meet at Srinagar on September 21, 2026, at 10:00 am, according to a summon notice issued by the J&K Legislative Assembly Secretariat on Wednesday.

In the summom, LG Sinha, exercising powers under Section 18(1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, ordered that the Legislative Assembly of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir shall meet at Srinagar on Monday, September 21.

Meanwhile, in a bulletin issued by the Assembly Secretariat, all members have been asked to submit notices through the NeVA platform of the J&K Legislative Assembly or the official email of the Secretary, J&K Legislative Assembly, in MS Word format.

As per the bulletin, members can submit not more than four starred and four unstarred questions by or before August 25, 2026, in relaxation of Rule 32 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Legislative Assembly.

Members can also submit not more than one Bill by or before August 25, 2026, in relaxation of Sub-rule (3) of Rule 65.

Further, members can submit not more than two resolutions under Rule 174 by or before September 5, 2026.

The Secretariat has also issued a circular stating that meetings and other affairs of the Financial and other Committees of the House shall remain suspended with effect from August 22, 2026, till further orders, in view of the commencement of the Autumn Session 2026-27 from September 21.

The circular was issued by order of the Speaker of the J&K Legislative Assembly.