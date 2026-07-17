LG Sinha Reviews Yatra Arrangements , Directs Mission Mode Operations For Pilgrim Welfare

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday visited Nunwan Base Camp in Pahalgam and inspected facilities put in place for pilgrims undertaking the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2026.

At the Base Camp, the Lieutenant Governor chaired a meeting with senior officials and reviewed arrangements for essential services including drinking water, electricity, telecom connectivity, accommodation, food, healthcare, emergency services and security, officials said.

He also inspected the Yatra Registration Counter and took stock of the registration process.

Directing all departments to work in “mission mode”, the LG said the welfare of pilgrims remains the top priority.

“Today marks 15 days since the pilgrimage began, and in these 15 days more than 3.50 Lakh pilgrims have had darshan of Baba Bholenath. By the grace of Lord Shiva, the yatra is proceeding smoothly. There is great enthusiasm among devotees coming from every corner of the country, and local residents and service providers are also actively engaged in making this sacred pilgrimage a success,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor directed officials to ensure environmental protection and conduct special cleanliness drives along both routes and camps.

“We are dedicated to a waste-free Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra and we must, working together under a whole-of-government approach, fulfill this commitment,” he said.

He also instructed officers to obtain regular feedback from pilgrims and ensure prompt redressal of issues. All services to pilgrims must strictly follow a 100 percent prepaid system to ensure transparency and prevent overcharging, he added.

In view of the forecast of heavy rainfall, the LG directed the administration and all stakeholder agencies to remain fully prepared, strengthen contingency measures and ensure safety, security and convenience of pilgrims. He also directed that every tent must have a mandatory Fire Extinguisher.

Interacting with pilgrims, the LG was told that arrangements for cleanliness, sanitation, security and accommodation were satisfactory.

“The expansion of infrastructure and pilgrim facilities in recent years has been reflected positively in the feedback from devotees,” he said, adding that seamless access to these facilities must be ensured.

The Lieutenant Governor also interacted with shopkeepers, service providers, langar-sevadars and volunteers and lauded their contribution.

Speaking to media persons, he said arrangements this year have been significantly enhanced through coordination of J&K administration, Police, Army, security forces, Shrine Board and other stakeholders. He added that the yatra is also driving economic benefits, with pilgrims purchasing local handloom and handicraft products following the Prime Minister’s appeal.

The Lieutenant Governor was accompanied by VK Birdi, IGP Kashmir; M. Suleman Choudhary, IGP Traffic J&K; Sujit Kumar Singh, IGP Security; Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Nodal Officer for Pahalgam Axis; Anshul Garg, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Javid Iqbal Matoo, DIG South Kashmir Range; Dr. Bilal Mohiuddin Bhat, Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag; Shri Amod Nagpure Ashok, SSP Anantnag; Anoo Malhotra, DG Rural Sanitation; and senior officers of Shrine Board, civil administration, police and security forces.