LG Sinha Reviews Restoration of Amarnath Yatra Tracks, Orders Speedy Repairs

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday chaired a high-level review meeting with Camp Directors and senior civil, police and security officials to assess the ongoing repair and restoration work along the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra tracks following recent heavy rainfall.

LG Sinha chaired a high-level meeting today with Camp Directors and senior officials to review the ongoing repair and restoration work along the Shri Amarnathji Yatra tracks in the wake of recent heavy rainfall.

The meeting was attended by Anshul Garg, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Rahul Singh, Additional CEO Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board; Amod Nagpure Ashok, SSP Anantnag; Dr. GV Sundeep Chakravarthy, SSP Srinagar; Dr. Bilal Mohiuddin Bhat, Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag; Akshay Labroo, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar; Jatin Kishore, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal; Sudhanshu Dhama, SSP Ganderbal; Camp Directors; senior officials of civil administration, Police, Army, Security forces, Shrine Board, BRO, Health, Meteorological and other line departments.

The Lieutenant Governor assessed the damage on tracks, safety railings, and essential infrastructure and directed the executing agencies and officials to prioritize vulnerable zones prone to mudslides and shooting stones.

To ensure safety of pilgrims, the Lieutenant Governor directed the deployment of additional Mountain Rescue Teams (MRTs) and stressed the importance of sharing real-time weather updates with the Yatris proactively.

The Lieutenant Governor also instructed officials to ensure that essential services, including power, water supply, communication, and healthcare, remain fully operational.