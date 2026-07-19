LG Sinha Reviews Rajouri, Poonch Flood Situation; Orders Immediate Relief, Rescue Measures

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday reviewed the flood situation in Rajouri and Poonch districts following incessant rainfall and flash floods, directing officials to intensify rescue operations and ensure immediate relief to affected families.

The Lieutenant Governor, in a post on X, said he spoke to senior officials to assess the situation in the rain-hit districts.

“I spoke to the senior officials and reviewed the situation in Rajouri and Poonch affected by incessant rain and flash floods. In Rajouri, rescue teams from the civil administration, police, Army, SDRF and local volunteers are actively working on the ground. Affected families have already been moved to safety,” Sinha said.

He said all departments have been placed on high alert and are prioritising immediate relief and restoration works. He also appealed to residents to remain calm and follow official advisories.

The Lieutenant Governor expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in Rajouri and the Haveli and Surankote areas of Poonch.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of lives in Rajouri and Poonch’s Haveli and Surankote areas. My heart goes out to the grieving families,” he said.

Sinha further said that heavy rains have damaged several houses across Rajouri and Poonch and directed the authorities to provide immediate assistance to all affected families. He also instructed emergency teams to remain fully prepared to tackle any developing situation.