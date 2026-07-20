LG Sinha Reviews Flood Situation, Directs Urgent Damage Assessment Across J&K

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday reviewed the impact of heavy rainfall, flash floods and landslides across Jammu and Kashmir and directed officials to urgently assess damage to residential houses and public infrastructure.

In a post on X, Lieutenant Governor said he spoke with senior officials to assess the prevailing situation caused by the recent spell of inclement weather.

“I spoke to Senior Officials today to assess the impact of heavy rains, flash floods, and landslides. I am deeply saddened by the loss of two lives in Doda, and my heart goes out to their families,” the LG said.

He said emergency response teams, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Indian Army, have been deployed and remain on high alert in vulnerable areas.

The Lieutenant Governor further stated that key roads in Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi and Udhampur have been reopened, while restoration of water supply in several affected areas is currently underway.

He also said field teams have been directed to carry out an immediate assessment of damage caused to houses and public infrastructure so that relief and restoration measures can be expedited.