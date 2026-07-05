LG Sinha Reviews Amarnath Yatra Arrangements at Nunwan

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday visited the Nunwan Base Camp in Pahalgam to review the management of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

The LG held discussions with senior officials on key aspects including movement of pilgrims, security measures, accommodation facilities, registration progress, and other logistical requirements essential for a hassle-free pilgrimage.

He directed officials to prioritize the safety, security, and convenience of all pilgrims. The LG also stressed that every devotee of Baba Barfani must be made aware of the importance of valid registration with designated dates to minimize waiting times.

During the visit, Sinha interacted with pilgrims and assured them that the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board and all yatra management departments are working tirelessly to ensure a safe, smooth, and hassle-free spiritual journey.