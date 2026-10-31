LG Sinha recalls Kashmir’s painful past with ‘Zubaan toh kholo, nazar toh milao’

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday recalled the painful and troubled past of Jammu and Kashmir, quoting the lines, ‘Zubaan toh kholo, nazar toh milao, main toota hoon, mujhe jawab do,’ while stressing that the Union Territory’s future must be built on peace, trust and equal opportunities rather than terrorism and conflict.

Addressing the UT Foundation Day celebrations at SKICC in Srinagar, Sinha said the period between 1947 and 2019 had witnessed terrorism, separatism and immense human suffering, with countless families losing their loved ones and Kashmiri Pandits continuing to await their return to their homes.

He said the constitutional changes of August 2019 had opened a new chapter of hope and possibilities for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, describing them as a historic milestone in the region’s journey.

The Lieutenant Governor said the abrogation of Article 370 should not be viewed merely as a constitutional decision, but in the broader context of national integration, equality and inclusive development.

He said the changes had provided the people of Jammu and Kashmir an opportunity to move towards a future based on peace, progress and development.

Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat”, Sinha said the country had received an opportunity to further strengthen national integration, adding that Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had worked to fulfil their commitments to Jammu and Kashmir.

Referring to the 2024 Assembly elections, he said the democratic process in Jammu and Kashmir had strengthened, with public participation reflecting people’s faith in democracy.

“The future of Jammu and Kashmir will not be built in the shadow of terrorism but through peace and equal opportunities,” Sinha said, stressing that public trust could be earned only through action and not assurances.

On the security situation, the Lieutenant Governor credited the security forces for their role in restoring peace and said the fight against terrorism and its ecosystem would continue.

He said the government had adopted a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and would intensify action against terrorists, their supporters and narco-terrorism.

Sinha said properties allegedly built from proceeds of drug trafficking had been demolished as part of action against the drug trade and its links with terrorism.

The Lieutenant Governor said the first two to two-and-a-half years were largely devoted to managing the transition, rebuilding institutions and strengthening administrative systems, while subsequent efforts focused on economic growth and development.

He said governance reforms, transparency and accountability had helped Jammu and Kashmir enter a new phase, with the private sector also showing signs of growth.

Sinha said employment generation, promotion of startups and creating better opportunities for entrepreneurs would remain key priorities.

He also called for strengthening agriculture, supporting farmers, promoting diversification and improving facilities to enhance their economic condition.

Highlighting infrastructure development, he referred to road and tunnel projects, improved connectivity and the expansion of educational and healthcare institutions, saying these initiatives were contributing to the transformation of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the region needed to build a knowledge-based economy by strengthening education, healthcare and technical institutions while ensuring that economic growth and ecological sustainability progressed together.

Referring to the changing atmosphere in the Union Territory, Sinha said hartals and stone-pelting that had once disrupted daily life were no longer defining Jammu and Kashmir.

He said children growing up in the present environment would become the torchbearers of a peaceful and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lieutenant Governor also highlighted women’s empowerment and equal property rights, saying women must have equal opportunities to participate in society and contribute to the region’s development.

He called for collective responsibility in maintaining peace and said those seeking to exploit conflict for their own interests had no place in the future of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sinha said the Government of India would continue to support Jammu and Kashmir’s development and expressed confidence that the region would emerge as a centre of peace, prosperity and opportunity.

He also referred to the country’s collective response during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying Jammu and Kashmir could draw lessons from the spirit of unity and cooperation demonstrated during that period.