LG Sinha pays tribute to Mohan Malaviya, Vajpayee on their birth anniversary



Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday paid tributes to Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the occasion of their birth anniversary.

The Lieutenant Governor said the ideals and vision of Mahamana and Atal Ji for Developed India and their message of social harmony, equality and justice will always inspire the people. They are the visionary architects of Modern India, he said.

He was speaking at a commemorative event at Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Inter College in Ghazipur. This year marks the 164th birth anniversary of Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and the 101st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The Lieutenant Governor highlighted Mahamana Malaviya’s unparalleled contribution to India’s educational, cultural and industrial advancement.

The Lieutenant Governor stated that Mahamana transformed modern education into a powerful driver of development.

“Mahamana established Banaras Hindu University (BHU) through public mobilization donations. Following his ideals, we have utilized Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to develop infrastructure, and in Jammu and Kashmir, we have laid the foundation for over 1,800 houses for families affected due to Pakistani Shelling during Operation Sindoor and recent natural disasters,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Paying tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Lieutenant Governor said Atal Ji awakened India’s inner strength and instilled a sense of self-esteem among fellow Indians on the global stage.

“Atal Ji prioritised good governance and economic development. His impact was universal. His administrative reforms and focus on transparency, accountability, and efficient, citizen-centric service delivery ensured inclusive and rapid development,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor said, under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, dreams of Mahamana and Atal Ji are now being realized. He said, India’s emergence as the world’s fastest-growing economy, is the testament to this transformation.

“For the first time in history, we see a strong and decisive government fulfilling the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. With the revival of ancient culture, upliftment of the poorest of the poor and transformation of villages into centers of dynamism, the Hon’ble Prime Minister is bringing the ideals of these great men to life,” the Lieutenant Governor said.