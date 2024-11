Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday paid tribute Girdhari Lal Dogra on his death anniversary.

In a post on X, LG Sinha wrote, “Paid tributes to Shri Girdhari Lal Dogra Ji on his death anniversary. He will be remembered as a multifaceted personality who contributed immensely to the welfare of poor and marginalized sections of our society. His life and ideals will inspire generations to come.”