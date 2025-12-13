ADVERTISEMENT

Monday, December 15, 2025
LG Sinha Pays Tribute to 2001 Parliament Attack Martyrs

by Dec. 13, 2025
Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday paid homage to the brave martyrs who laid down their lives while defending the nation during the terrorist attack on the Parliament in 2001.

In a post on X, LG Sinha said that the heroism, courage and selfless service of the martyrs will continue to inspire every Indian. He remembered their supreme sacrifice and lauded their unwavering commitment to protecting the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

The Lieutenant Governor’s tribute came on the anniversary of the Parliament attack, recalling the bravery of the security personnel who thwarted the terror assault and safeguarded the democratic institution. (KNC)