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Thursday, July 16, 2026
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LG Sinha Pays Obeisance at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, Prays for Peace and Prosperity

by Jul. 16, 2026
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Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday visited the holy Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji Shrine in Katra and paid obeisance.

During his darshan, the Lieutenant Governor prayed for peace, health and prosperity for the people of Jammu and Kashmir as well as for the entire country.

Officials said the LG reviewed the arrangements at the shrine and took stock of facilities for the pilgrims.

He was accompanied by senior officials of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and district administration during the visit.