LG Sinha Pays Homage to Nowgam Blast Victims

Srinagar: Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday laid a wreath and paid solemn tribute to the police personnel, government officials and the civilian who lost their lives in the accidental blast near the premises of Nowgam Police Station last night.

Wreath laid at the mortal remains of police personnel, government officials and a civilian who lost their lives in the blast near the Nowgam Police Station premises last night.

LG offered heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and expressed deep anguish over the tragic incident.

Officials said the Lieutenant Governor later visited Ujala Cygnus Hospital and SMHS Hospital in Srinar, where he met those injured in the blast, interacted with the attending medical teams, and enquired about their condition.

The LG prayed for the swift recovery of all the injured and assured that every possible assistance would be extended to the affected families. —(KNC)