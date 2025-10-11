LG Sinha Pays Homage to Army Bravehearts in Srinagar

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday laid a wreath and paid tribute to Army soldiers martyred in Kokernag operation.

As per news agency Kashmir News Corner — KNC, the bravehearts, Lance Havildar Palash Ghosh and Lance Naik Sujay Ghosh, made supreme sacrifice while conducting counter terror operations in the Kishtwar range of Kokernag under severe weather conditions.

“I salute the supreme sacrifice of our Army Bravehearts Lance Havildar Palash Ghosh and Lance Naik Sujay Ghosh. The nation shall remain forever grateful to exemplary valour and selfless service of our soldiers. We stand in solidarity with the families of our martyrs in this hour of grief,” LG said. (KNC)