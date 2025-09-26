LG Sinha Orders Reopening of More Tourist Spots in J&K

Srinagar : Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday announced that several tourist destinations in Kashmir and Jammu divisions, which were closed as a precautionary measure, will be reopened from September 29 following a detailed security review at the Unified Headquarters meeting.

In a post on X,wrote, After a thorough security review and discussion in today’s UHQ Meeting, I’ve ordered reopening of more tourist spots in Kashmir and Jammu Divisions, which were temporarily closed as precautionary measures.

Seven tourist spots in Kashmir Division including Aru Valley, Rafting Point Yanner, Akkad Park, Padshahi Park, Kaman Post and five in Jammu Division including Dagan Top, Ramban, Dhaggar in Kathua, Shiv Cave in Salal, Reasi to be reopened from Monday, 29th September, reads the post.