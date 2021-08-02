Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Jammu and kashmir
LG Sinha meets Union Minister of Rural Development

JAMMU, August 2: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today met union Rural Development minister, Shandliya Giriraj Singh and discussed issues related to PMGSY for strengthening rural connectivity in J&K and other initiatives.

In a tweet office of LG said, “Met Union Minister of Rural Development, Shri @girirajsinghbjp ji. Discussed issues related to PMGSY for strengthening rural connectivity in J&K and other initiatives. The discussion was fruitful and Hon’ble Minister has assured full support to the Union Territory of J&K.”

 


