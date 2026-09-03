LG Sinha Meets Puri, Discusses J&K Development



New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday met Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri at his office in New Delhi.

The meeting was part of the ongoing engagement between the Jammu and Kashmir administration and the Centre to strengthen coordination on development and governance-related matters in the Union Territory.

Puri shared details of the meeting on social media, saying, “Very happy to receive the Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha Ji, in my office today. It was a pleasure to interact with him.”

While no official statement was issued on the specific agenda, the meeting provided an opportunity to discuss issues concerning J&K, including development initiatives, infrastructure expansion and public welfare measures.

The interaction assumes significance as Jammu and Kashmir continues to witness major infrastructure and development projects with support from the Centre. Coordination between the UT administration and various Union Ministries remains important for the timely implementation of these initiatives.

LG Sinha has been holding meetings with senior Union Ministers and officials in New Delhi to discuss matters related to governance, investment, infrastructure development and public service delivery in Jammu and Kashmir.