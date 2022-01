Dubai: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha met Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World in Dubai.

Both had engaging discussions on investment opportunities in various sectors of J&K Union Territory.

The Sultan gave LG Sinha a tour of his complexes and also gave him a detailed presentation about what DP world does.

Principal Secretary Industries JL Ranjan P Thakur is also accompanying LG Sinha to Dubai.