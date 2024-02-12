LG Sinha meets delegation of Ex-MLAs belonging to SC

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday met a delegation of Ex-MLAs belonging to Scheduled Castes & discussed the Administration’s various efforts for community’s all-round development.

The delegation also raised the issue of reservation in promotion & other welfare issues. Lt Governor assured the delegation of appropriate action.

The delegation expressed gratitude to Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi, J&K Administration for ensuring social justice, empowerment of women, youth and socio-economic upliftment of the community.