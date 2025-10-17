LG Sinha Leaves for Russia to Bring Back Holy Relics of Lord Buddha

Srinagar): Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, on Wednesday announced his departure for Kalmykia, Russia, to lead a delegation entrusted with bringing back the holy relics of Lord Buddha after a week-long exposition.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Office of the J&K LG, wrote, “Leaving for Kalmykia, Russia, where I will lead the delegation to bring back holy relics of Lord Buddha after a week-long exposition. I sincerely thank the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji for this sacred opportunity. ‘Om Namo Buddhaya’.”

The exposition is being organised by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation, the National Museum, and the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts.

The sacred relics are to be enshrined at the Geden Sheddup Choikorling Monastery, the main Buddhist monastery in Elista, popularly known as the “Golden Abode of Shakyamuni Buddha.”