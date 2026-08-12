LG Sinha Leads Tiranga Yatra In Srinagar, Calls It “Historic Day”

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said it was a “truly historic day” as he joined the Tiranga Yatra and addressed the public in Srinagar.

In a post on X, the LG said, “Proud to join the Tiranga Yatra and address the public in Srinagar today. On this sacred soil, the Tricolour is flying high as India’s living conscience and Vande Mataram echoes as its immortal voice.”

He added that the national flag “embodies our shared strength, unity, and unwavering patriotism.”

The Tiranga Yatra was held in Srinagar as part of the nationwide ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign ahead of Independence Day celebrations.