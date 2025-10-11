LG Sinha Inaugurates Kashmir Literature Festival, Praises Valley’s Cultural Spirit

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday inaugurated the Kashmir Literature Festival at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), Srinagar, calling literature the “soul of a nation” and writers the “engineers of human consciousness.”

Addressing a large gathering of writers, poets, scholars, students, and thinkers from across the country and abroad, LG Sinha said that literature has the power to awaken minds and guide societies toward wisdom and harmony.

“Engineers build the structures of progress, but writers build the structures of thought. Through their words, they awaken society’s mind, inspire imagination, and guide generations toward wisdom and harmony,” he said.

Quoting ancient Indian texts, the LG said that India’s civilizational ethos has always placed great value on knowledge and scholarship. “A scholar gets respect in the country and all over the world,” he said as per KNS, referring to Vedic verses that celebrate learning and friendship with scholars.

Drawing a personal connection, Sinha said though he studied engineering and not literature, he found a strong link between the two. “When I worked on mathematical and scientific designs, I aimed to create solutions that could accelerate social development. Similarly, a writer creates structures of words that stimulate social consciousness and inspire progress,” he noted.

The LG further said that writers and thinkers are like gardeners who choose words as carefully as flowers, shaping the emotional and intellectual landscape of a nation. He stressed that literature provides society with imagination, empathy, and moral clarity values essential for nation-building.

Recalling his own literary influences, Sinha mentioned British author Mabel Collins and her 1885 work Light on the Path, which he said deeply inspired him. Quoting from the book, he said, “Kill out the desire for personal gain, but work with selfless dedication and love for your work.” He described the message as a timeless call for humility and service.

The Lieutenant Governor also narrated a parable about an emperor advised by a wise writer to remember the phrase “This too shall pass,” underscoring the importance of equanimity in both joy and sorrow.

“Whether in happiness or in pain, this message reminds us of life’s balance and the enduring power of words,” Sinha said.

The event, held at SKICC’s main auditorium overlooking the Dal Lake, was attended by prominent literary figures, cultural personalities, and students. The two-day festival aims to celebrate Kashmir’s centuries-old literary and philosophical traditions while promoting dialogue between regional, national, and global voices.

The festival features book launches, poetry readings, interactive sessions, and discussions on themes including “Kashmir: The Cradle of Civilization” and “Literature as a Force for Unity.”

The LG commended the organizers for bringing together distinguished minds and said such festivals reaffirm Kashmir’s identity as a land of wisdom, culture, and creativity.

“Literature reflects the heartbeat of a nation. It is through the words of writers that civilizations evolve, heal, and find their purpose,” he said.(KNS)